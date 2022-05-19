LIBERTY — From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, Liberty Kiwanis members and the Liberty Parks and Recreation team will be out near Jefferson Street Apartments to install new playground equipment.
The Kiwanis organization partnered with the parks department to purchase the equipment. Parks director BJ Staab said the current Cates Creek Greenway/Jefferson Park and the Southview Trail expansion provide 3 miles of asphalt trail on the west side of Missouri Highway 291.
“We have a green space that is going to be turned into a play space,” he said. “The area currently has a gaga ball pit there ... built by scouts. We are going to see how this piece orientates on the site and then we will take a look. The next addition will then be swings.”
