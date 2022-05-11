LIBERTY — Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 14, members of the Liberty Town & Country Garden Club will hold their annual plant share for area residents. The event will last around two hours or as long as plants are available for sharing.
The event will be at Rotary Plaza, located at the corner of Gallatin and Franklin streets. Garden members will share plants from their personal gardens with the community. Area gardeners are also encouraged to bring their own divided perennials, shrubs or annuals to share.
Liberty's Town & Country Garden Club, founded Sep. 9, 1947, has had a purpose to beautify the community for 75 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.