KANSAS CITY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District has announced the reopening of several visitor centers to the public, with consideration for local health conditions. Access is subject to change, according to the Corps.
Facilities have primarily operated on an appointment-only basis since the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors are asked to follow safety precautions which may be posted on entry doors.
Visitors are also encouraged to verify hours and availability for purchasing passes prior to arrival online at https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations. Pass purchases may include USACE day use passes and America The Beautiful (National Park Pass).
The Jerry Litton Visitor Center, 16311 County Road DD at Smithville Lake, is a part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facilities as well. The center has reopened. Hours currently are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as staffing allows. From May through September, the center is normally open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as again staffing allows.
Public access at Melvern and Pomona lake offices in Kansas will remain closed due to ongoing construction projects at those facilities. To purchase passes at these locations, visitors should contact the office directly to schedule an appointment.
The Harry S. Truman Visitor Center in Warsaw will open weekends and holidays for the recreation season starting April 15, 2022.
For more information on America the Beautiful pass or to purchase online click: shop.usparkpass.com/products/america-the-beautiful-national-park-pass.
For more information on USACE day use pass and/or park passes along with office contact information click: https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.