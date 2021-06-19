Rachel Weise and David Farr of Clay County were selected to attend the 2021 National 4-H Congress Nov. 26 through 30, in Atlanta, Georgia. The National 4-H Congress experience allows 4-H members from the across the country to learn new skills and network with other 4-H'ers.
Weise is a member of 4-Corners and Farr is with the Lucky Home School 4-H Club.
Attendance at National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-H’ers and a highly sought-after award, according to a press release. Selection for this trip combines scores from a written recognition form and an interview. Only 20 4-H members from Missouri are selected to attend each year.
During National 4-H Congress, youth will participate in a wide range of educational workshops and will hear from nationally recognized speakers. Delegates also participate in a morning of service around Atlanta. Activities will include working in classrooms, cleaning up parks, preparing meals for homeless and shut-ins and sorting books to send to Africa.
The youth will also have the opportunity to tour some of Atlanta’s landmarks and businesses such as Coca-Cola, CNN and the Martin Luther King, Jr. visitor center.
