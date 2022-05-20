The importance of safe boating has its own week with National Safe Boating Week, May 21 to 27. National Safe Boating Week is purposefully scheduled just prior to Memorial Day weekend, which many people consider the kickoff to the boating season, according to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Boaters are encouraged to make time for a thorough inspection of their boat prior to taking it out on the water this boating season. Weather, time, and other elements may affect the boat's readiness. The patrol’s marine operations troopers are available to inspect the required equipment. To help facilitate these inspections, marine operations troopers will be at Smithville Lake Saturday, May 21.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Troop A troopers will be at Smithville Lake's Camp Branch Marina boat ramp, 17201 Paradesian St.
Additional information on equipment inspection stations may be obtained from the local troop headquarters.
In addition to an inspection, boaters should familiarize themselves with Missouri laws regarding boat operation and traditional navigational rules. Missouri law requires everyone born after Jan. 1, 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to possess an approved boating safety identification card. This includes those operating a personal watercraft. When boaters understand and obey the law, and vessels are in good operating order, everyone’s experience becomes safer.
A life jacket for everyone on board is a must. Children under 7 years old are required to wear a personal flotation device while in a boat. Although not required by law, children playing along the shoreline or on a dock should wear a life jacket. A drowning can occur quickly, with little or no sign the victim is struggling. Life jackets save lives.
It is important for each boat operator to know the capabilities of their boat. Reducing your speed in unfamiliar areas and being aware of unusual water conditions respective to the size and type of boat you operate are just a couple of environmental considerations.
Extended time in the sun and the constant motion of the water effects every vessel operator. It's important to recognize the dangers of boater fatigue. Stay alert while enjoying Missouri's lakes and rivers. Additionally, if you combine alcohol with boater fatigue your reaction time and thought process will be much slower. Designate a sober captain if you choose to consume alcohol.
Additional safe boating tips:
• Be a defensive boat operator ... creating distance from other boats gives you more reaction time.
• Adjust your speed for the conditions ... if visibility is poor, or the water is rough, slow down.
• Turn off the boat while passengers are entering/exiting the water.
• If you will be out on the water after dark, check your navigation lights before you leave the dock or ramp.
• Each boat operator is responsible for doing whatever they can to avoid a crash. Don’t expect other boats to move out of your way.
• Be courteous with your wake.
Boaters are reminded to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol by dialing *55 on a cellular phone if they need assistance or observe another boater operating a vessel in an unsafe manner.
