May 31st is nationally known as Dam Safety Awareness Day and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Kansas City District stresses the importance of knowing, not just the benefits of dams, but also the risks of living near dams.
The Corps strives to provide the dam safety community, as well as the public, a better understanding of the efforts to reduce dam risk and promote dam safety through awareness, investment and resources to support critical infrastructure, according to a release.
In order to ensure the integrity of the 18 area dams, the Dam Safety Program conducts daily, annual and five-year inspections.
Additionally, engineers and lake project staff are trained annually incorporating lessons learned from across the globe to improve best practices.
According to the release, there are scenario exercises with upstream and downstream communities that include local emergency managers, their local emergency response partners, owners of critical infrastructure and the National Weather Service.
Together, emergency preparedness plans are tested to understand how all the emergency plans will work together. This exercise is conducted every four years at all the 18 dams in a four-state area, which includes the Smithville Lake Dam.
To learn more about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District’s Dam Safety Program, watch the video at youtu.be/qPqimCklK_g.
