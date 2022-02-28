According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri hunters and anglers that their annual permits expire at the end of February, including 2021 permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing, and combination hunting and fishing.
Missouri hunting and fishing permits are available at vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.
The MDC’s Permit Auto-Renewal Service allows customers to enroll eligible permits in a service that will automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year. The process was designed to ensure customers never have expired permits when they need them most. Learn more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits/permit-auto-renewal.
Commercial and lifetime permits can be purchased only through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling 573-522-0107 for an application.
