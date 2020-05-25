MDC ask for public input on proposal for black bear hunting season

The Missouri Department of Conservation seeks public input on a proposed limited and highly regulated hunting season for black bears limited to Missouri residents. The MDC will take initial public comments through June 5.
In a release, the MDC said if the measure is approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission, a black bear hunting season could start as soon as fall 2021.
MDC said the Missouri Ozarks have seen a significant increase in the bear population over the last 50 years. The organization estimates that Missouri is home to between 540 and 840 black bears.
“With Missouri’s growing black bear population, MDC is proposing the development of a limited and highly regulated bear hunting season,” said MDC Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee. “The hunting season would provide Missouri residents with the opportunity to participate in the sustainable harvest of a valuable natural resource. The timing and length of the season, restrictive methods, and permit allocation coupled with a harvest quota will initially be limited to ensure a sustainable harvest of our growing black bear population.”
Conlee will host “Be Bear Aware,” a MDC webcast schedule for 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, to provide more information on black bear populations and the potential black bear hunting season. People can register in advance at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zh8 and then join the live webcast.
More information on black bears and black bear hunting can be found at mdc.mo.gov/bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.