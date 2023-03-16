MDC, CFM thank deer hunters, processors, and sponsors for sharing harvest

A serving of venison is roughly 24 grams of protein.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri thank the thousands of Missouri deer hunters who donated 235,169 pounds of venison to the state’s Share the Harvest program this past deer season, including 4,936 whole deer, according to an MDC press release. 

MDC and CFM also thank the participating meat processors throughout the state who grind the donated deer meat into ready-to-use packages, and the many sponsors who financially support the program.

