MDC encourages people to discover red, white, blue in nature

With the Fourth of July weekend here, the Missouri Department of Conservation, in a press release, encourages people to look for red, white, and blue in nature through a holiday hike, bird watching, backyard fun, fishing, and other outdoor activities.
MDC offers some suggestions to get started finding red, white, and blue in nature, including flowers and birds.
Three types of colorful flowers are Red Royal Catchfly flowers, white beard-tongues or foxgloves and Blue False Indigos.
The Red Male Summer Tanagers are entirely rosy red, slightly darker on wings and tail. White Great Egrets are large white herons with a large yellow bill and black legs and feet. The Indigo Bunting is a sparrow-like bird with a conical bill. Adult male upperparts are turquoise blue when seen in sunlight; otherwise they appear dark blue or blackish.
These birds can be found statewide.
The MDC online Field Guide can be found at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide. Find things to do with MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities.
