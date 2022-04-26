MDC encourages public to 'Be Bear Aware' this spring

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri is home to an estimated 800 black bears with most being in the southern part of the state. As spring gets underway, these mammals leave their winter dens in search of food. MDC reminds Missourians to “Be Bear Aware.”
The MDC is planning a webcast at noon May 11 titled "Be Bear Aware: Missouri is Bear Country." Register in advance at short.mdc.mo.gov/4Uc.
MDC biologist Nate Bowersock said it is important people remove bear attractants from their property, such as bird feeders, trash, barbecue grills, pet food and food waste.
“As black bears become active in spring, they are on the search for food,” said Bowersock. “Keeping areas free of attractants to allow bears to find natural foods on their own is in everyone’s best interest. If you see a bear, leave the animal alone and enjoy the sighting, but be sure to not offer it any food.”
Bowersock noted that intentionally feeding bears can be dangerous as it makes the bears comfortable around people. It can also lead bears to cause significant damage to property while searching for a meal.
“When bears lose their fear of humans, they could approach people in search of food or become defensive around food sources or territory they associate with people, which can make them dangerous,” said MDC Wildlife Damage biologist Josh Wisdom. “When this happens, the bear cannot be relocated and has to be destroyed. A fed bear is a dead bear.”
Tips to avoid attracting bears
Food is usually a bear’s main motivator, but that also means it can be a main source of conflict. MDC offers the following tips to avoid attracting black bears to possible food sources:
• Stash and latch trash. Store garbage, recyclables and compost inside a secure building or in a bear-proof container until trash pick-up day.
• Keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside.
• Don’t leave pet food outside.
• Refrain from using birdfeeders in bear country from April through November. If in use, hang them at least 10 feet high and 4 feet away from any structure. Keep in mind that even if a bear cannot get to the feeder, the scent could still attract it to the area.
• Use electric fencing to keep bears away from beehives, chicken coops, vegetable gardens, orchards and other potential food sources.
• Keep campsites clean and store all food, toiletries and trash in a secure vehicle or strung high between two trees. Do not keep food or toiletries in a tent and do not burn or bury garbage or food waste.
Avoid conflicts with bears before damage occurs through prevention rather than dealing with a bear that already has discovered a food source. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/wildlife/nuisance-problem-species/black-bear-control.
Tips while outside
While black bears are generally a shy, non-aggressive species and bear attacks are rare, follow these tips when outdoors in bear country:
• Make noise, such as clapping, singing or talking loudly to prevent surprising a bear.
• Travel in a group if possible.
• Keep dogs leashed.
• Be aware of surroundings. If there is evidence of a bear, such as tracks or scat, avoid the area.
• Leave bears alone. Do not approach them and make sure they have an escape route.
Report bear sightings and post photos online at mdc.mo.gov/reportbears. For more information on Missouri black bears and how to "Be Bear Aware," visit mdc.mo.gov/bearaware.
