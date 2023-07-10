MDC invites landowners to July 25 webinar on deer-aging techniques

MDC and the National Deer Association invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join a free, live webinar via Zoom on July 25 at 6 p.m. to learn about deer-aging techniques.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the National Deer Association is inviting landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join a free, live webinar via Zoom on different methods for aging white-tailed deer at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. According to a press release, MDC and NDA staff will discuss the benefits of being able to age deer as part of a successful management program. The discussion will include how to age live animals “on the hoof” and harvested deer using tooth characteristics.

The webinar is part of MDC’s Deer Management Assistance Program. All are welcome to participate in the Zoom webinar, even if not enrolled in DMAP.

