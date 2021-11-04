Winter is a great time to watch birds and to feed them in your backyard.
People can learn more about the birds that come to backyards in winter at the Nov. 9 Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: Backyard Birds.” This free online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, according to a release from the MDC.
At this program, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will focus on bird species that commonly come to backyard feeders in the winter and will also provide information about how to attract these birds to your backyards. People can register for this event at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/180652
Wyatt will also discuss how people can become involved in Project FeederWatch. This nationwide program is a November-April survey of birds that visit backyards, parks, community areas, and other sites throughout North America.
The bird counts that people do sitting by their windows or strolling through a neighborhood park provides valuable information for researchers tracking population trends, migratory habits, and other characteristics of the continent’s bird populations. Project FeederWatch is operated by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada.
