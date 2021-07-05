The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with Sonic Drive-In to reward Missouri youth for good outdoor behavior. MDC conservation agents are now issuing ice cream “citations” for kids caught practicing responsible nature behavior, such as wearing their life jacket, fishing or hunting with their family, or for keeping nature clean, according to a press release.
The citation can be turned in to any participating Sonic Drive-In to claim a free ice cream cone for the responsible outdoor enthusiast.
“Our agents are excited to start this partnership with Sonic and recognize kids who are enjoying Missouri’s outdoors responsibly,” said MDC Protection Deputy Chief Dean Harre. “It’s a great way to reward our young stewards of conservation and foster their love and appreciation for nature.”
MDC agents will have a booklet of citations and be on the lookout for young adventurers enjoying time in nature.
“This program not only encourages kids to be great nature role models, but also helps our agents connect with the community and build those lasting relationships,” Harre commented.
Harre said MDC agents began issuing the tickets July 1.
