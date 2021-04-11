Warming spring weather brings nature to life with trees, shrubs and bulbs sending out spring flowers. It also prompts the popping up of another spring favorite for many Missourians: morel mushrooms.
"The elusive and edible morel mushroom shows itself during April and into May and is a flavorful favorite for many mushroom lovers," states a release.
Morels, however, aren’t the only wild, edible mushrooms in Missouri.
Chanterelles can be found growing May through September. Chicken of the Woods is a seasonal favorite found from May into November. Puffballs appear from July into October while shaggy manes pop in September and October. Hen of the Woods show themselves during September into November and oyster mushrooms grow year-round.
To help educate the public on mushrooms, the Missouri Department of Conservation will host the online program, Wild Webcast on Mushroom Hunting, from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
"Learn about varieties of edible mushrooms found growing wild in Missouri, where to find them and how to prepare them. Also, get important information on how to identify and avoid the many poisonous kinds of Missouri mushrooms, including the deadly false morel," states a release.
To register for the event, click the link embedded in the online version of this story at mycouriertribune.com (click here to register). Participants will be emailed a registration confirmation and instructions.
Learn more about the many kinds of mushrooms in Missouri through the MDC online Field Guide at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.