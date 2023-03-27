5-serviceberry_crop.jpg

Serviceberry provides early white blooms but also red berries that are edible for people and songbirds.

 Submitted Photo/MDC

They bloom in early spring with white or lavender flowers, and they provide food and shelter for songbirds and butterflies. Native trees such as service berry and redbud benefit wildlife and add color to home and business landscaping, said Taylor Neff, Missouri Department of Conservation community forester.

According to a MDC press release, Neff and other MDC foresters recommend early blooming native trees and urge homeowners and landscape services to avoid planting non-native trees such as the invasive Callery pear cultivars.

