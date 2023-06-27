MDC reminds adventurers about water snakes

Summer is here, and with the warmer weather people are beginning to spend more time at creeks, rivers, and lakes. While there you may encounter many different types of wildlife from crawdads, fish, and turtles to snakes.
The Missouri Department of Conservation shares that the state has two commonly misidentified water snakes — the Northern and the Midland water snake. These snakes are nonvenomous. However, they can and will bite to defend themselves.
Northern water snakes are grayish in color with dark, blackish, crossbands along the body. These snakes are often misidentified as cottonmouths. The cottonmouth is a heavy-bodied, dark-colored with normally indistinct dark crossbands.
Midland water snakes look very similar to the Northern water snake. It is tan with reddish-brown or orangish crossbands. These are misidentified as a copperhead. Copperheads do not like water and will only be in the water as a last resort, according to the MDC.
These snakes may be found basking on branches or logs, but during hot weather, they become nocturnal and hide under rocks and other objects at the edge of the water during the day.
Contrary to popular belief, water snakes eat mostly nongame fish, frogs, tadpoles, toads, and salamanders. They do eat dead or dying fish which helps prevent the spread of fish diseases.
While you are down near the water, just be aware of these snakes and the benefit they provide to the environment, according to MDC. For more information on water snakes visit the field guide at the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.