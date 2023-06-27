MDC reminds adventurers about water snakes

Northern water snakes can be found near the water's edge or in the water, especially as the days get hotter.

 Submitted Photo/MDC

Summer is here, and with the warmer weather people are beginning to spend more time at creeks, rivers, and lakes. While there you may encounter many different types of wildlife from crawdads, fish, and turtles to snakes.

The Missouri Department of Conservation shares that the state has two commonly misidentified water snakes — the Northern and the Midland water snake. These snakes are nonvenomous. However, they can and will bite to defend themselves.

