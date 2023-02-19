MDC reminds hunters, anglers of annual permit expires soon

The Missouri Department of Conservation shared that Missouri 2022 permits for hunters and anglers expire at the end of February, including permits for small game, fishing and combination hunting and fishing.

 Submitted Photo/MDC

Missouri hunting and fishing permits may be purchased from one of many vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing.

