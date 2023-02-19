The Missouri Department of Conservation shared that Missouri 2022 permits for hunters and anglers expire at the end of February, including permits for small game, fishing and combination hunting and fishing.
The Missouri Department of Conservation shared that Missouri 2022 permits for hunters and anglers expire at the end of February, including permits for small game, fishing and combination hunting and fishing.
Missouri hunting and fishing permits may be purchased from one of many vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing.
The MDC also has the ability to renew permits each year via the MDC Permit Auto-Renewal Service. It allows customers to enroll eligible permits in a service that will automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year. The process was designed to ensure customers never have expired permits when they need them most. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/permits/permit-auto-renewal.
Commercial and lifetime permits can be purchased only through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling (573) 522-0107 for an application.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.