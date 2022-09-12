MDC seeks large evergreen for governor's mansion

Each year thousands of people admire the Christmas tree and holiday décor at the governor’s mansion in Jefferson City. MDC is conducting its annual search for a large Christmas tree for use on the governor's mansion lawn this season.

 Submitted Photo

The Missouri Department of Conservation is conducting its annual search for a large Christmas tree for use on the governor's mansion lawn in Jefferson City. MDC is asking landowners, homeowners, businesses, and communities that may have possible candidate trees to contact the department, according to a press release.

MDC is looking for a tree that is about 30 to 40 feet tall. The preferred species for the tree is eastern red cedar, Norway spruce, or white pine. The best candidates will be fully branched on all sides and easily accessible by large equipment.

