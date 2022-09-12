MDC seeks large evergreen for governor's mansion

Each year thousands of people admire the Christmas tree and holiday décor at the governor’s mansion in Jefferson City. MDC is conducting its annual search for a large Christmas tree for use on the governor's mansion lawn this season.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is conducting its annual search for a large Christmas tree for use on the governor's mansion lawn in Jefferson City. MDC is asking landowners, homeowners, businesses, and communities that may have possible candidate trees to contact the department, according to a press release.
MDC is looking for a tree that is about 30 to 40 feet tall. The preferred species for the tree is eastern red cedar, Norway spruce, or white pine. The best candidates will be fully branched on all sides and easily accessible by large equipment.
The right tree may either be near the end of its life or may need to be removed for other reasons. Often evergreens are planted too close to homes and buildings and eventually grow too large for the space.
“Most of the trees we find were planted decades ago and have outgrown their space at the end of their life,” said MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah. “Having that tree displayed at the governor's mansion is a great way to share their beauty with thousands of Missourians who visit the mansion during the holidays.”
Once the tree is selected, MDC staff will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the trees to the governor's mansion at no cost to the owners. The donor will receive a thank-you from the governor and an invitation to the lighting ceremony, which usually occurs the first Friday in December.
Hinnah asks people to take photos of candidate trees and email them to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov. Be sure to include a contact telephone number, location of the tree, and several pictures taken from different angles and distances. Candidate tree nominations can also be submitted by mail to: Missouri Department of Conservation, ATTN: Mansion Christmas Tree, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102.
