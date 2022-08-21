Missouri’s sand prairies are home to critters of conservation concern, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
When Missourians hear the word “prairie,” most picture a vast grassland with tall, swaying vegetation speckled with wildflowers of all colors.
In a release from the MDC, there's a secret that few know which is that Missouri is home to a whopping 12 types of prairies. Among them is the rare sand prairie — a critically endangered habitat with fewer than 2,000 acres remaining. Among Missouri's prairies are tallgrass, loess hill prairies, glaciated, unglaciated, sand, and wet.
Disappearing landscapes like the sand prairies are home to wildlife specialized for survival in these unique ecosystems. One species of conservation concern is the eastern spadefoot — an amphibian strikingly toad-like, although neither considered to be a toad nor a frog.
On the inner edges of their hind feet are spurs that happen to be shaped like spades. These structures allow the spadefoot to dig deep into the dry, loose and sandy soil to spend the days in a cooler underground burrow before emerging at night to hunt for insects.
However, no burrow is safe from predators in the sand prairie. The dusty hog-nosed snake with its shovel-like, upturned snout specializes in feeding on toads (and toad-like creatures). This species was only recently re-discovered in southeastern Missouri and is another species of conservation concern that perhaps may be dependent on this fascinating ecosystem.
