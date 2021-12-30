A natural Christmas tree can provide benefits before, during, and after the holidays. Evergreen trees growing at tree farms provide oxygen, clean the air, serve as wildlife habitat, and green up the countryside. Then comes their starring role as a festive and fragrant holiday home centerpiece.
After the holidays, the Missouri Department of Conservation suggests that natural Christmas trees can be put to new uses to benefit people and nature. Some of those are:
Some cities and private businesses have pick up or drop off arrangements for trees to be ground into mulch that’s useful in gardens or on trails. This beats a tree going into a landfill or being dumped in an inappropriate place. Recycling helps nature.
Th Liberty Parks & Rec offers free Christmas tree recycling after all the ornaments, tinsel, ribbon, etc. are removed. A tree can be taken to Bennett Park, 1100 N Clayview Drive, now through Jan. 30. Signs will be posted to the drop off area.
Christmas trees have been weighted and sunk in ponds and lakes as fish habitat. But the soft wood of pines and firs decays rapidly in the water. In ponds, this usage can hasten a loss of depth. In Smithville, the drop-off area is at Little Platte Park, Smithville Lake, 16311 DD Hwy. Call 407-3400 for details. A group of volunteers takes the trees out for habitats.
Some people place the trees outside near bird feeders for habitat and wind breaks during winter. Or they place them in a corner of the yard where they can shelter wildlife such as rabbits. Be respectful of neighbors and if the undecorated tree becomes an eyesore, take it to be recycled.
