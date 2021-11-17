As the regular firearms deer season winds down, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a special virtual class for hunters with venison ready to cook. An online class is using curry and other ingredients to make a flavorful venison dish will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Curry is simple to use and adds a savory, sweet taste to venison served warm during late autumn’s cool days and nights, said Courtney Green, MDC conservation educator. The kitchen at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City will serve as a backdrop for how to use curry to make stove top and crock pot dishes.
“I will be sharing a curry recipe I learned on a farm from my college days,” Green said. “We will be using sweet potatoes, onions and carrots along with golden curry. The recipe we will be using is mild, however you can easily spice this dish up. Curry is my go-to in the colder months because it is hardy and has fun flavors.”
Participants will get the recipe and list of ingredients needed a few days before the class in case they want to cook along with the instructor during the virtual class. This class is for ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zth.
