MDC virtual program Feb. 22 focuses on paddlefish snagging

Snagging for paddlefish and for nongame fish is a unique and challenging form of fishing. People wanting to learn more about snagging should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Fishing Skills: Virtual, Snagging Fish” on Feb. 22. This online program, which will be from 2:30-3 p.m., is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin, according to a MDC release.
Snagging (also called grabbing) involves hooking a fish in an area other than its mouth. The primary focus of the Feb. 22 program will be paddlefish. MDC Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will discuss about this style of fishing that is used to catch paddlefish, also known as “spoonbill.” Smith will discuss the rods, reels, hooks, and other gear needed for the paddlefish snagging season. He’ll also discuss regulations, techniques, and strategies. Missouri’s paddlefish season is from March 15-April 30.
Although much of this program will be about how to snag paddlefish, Smith will also discuss snagging nongame fish. Missouri has two snagging seasons for nongame fish; March 15 to May 15 and Sept. 15 to Jan. 31. Only species that are classified by Missouri’s Wildlife Code as “nongame fish” are legal to be taken during these seasons. Suckers are the most frequent catch of these snagging seasons, but people also snag for carp, buffalo and other species of nongame fish.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.