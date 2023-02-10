MDC virtual program Feb. 22 focuses on paddlefish snagging

Trolling/snagging for paddlefish is a possible way to catch nongame fish. 

 Submitted Photo

Snagging for paddlefish and for nongame fish is a unique and challenging form of fishing. People wanting to learn more about snagging should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Fishing Skills: Virtual, Snagging Fish” on Feb. 22. This online program, which will be from 2:30-3 p.m., is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin, according to a MDC release.

People can register for this program at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188972.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.