Bird-feeding is a popular hobby that can be enjoyed by all ages, but the first key to bird feeding enjoyment is to be able to attract birds to your backyard.
People can get tips on attracting birds to feeders in winter at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Attracting Winter Birds.” This online program will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation,
At the Jan. 5 program, MDC naturalist Jessie Ballard will provide tips on how you can increase bird viewing by providing the types of feeders and food that can attract a variety of species to a backyard. This program is designed for ages 10 and up. People can register for this program at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181836
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Program registrants should note that they now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own, which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children for an event without having to log-off or log-in for each person. This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members for an event at the same time.
