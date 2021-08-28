Looking for a getaway to enjoy the outdoors from a bicycle seat is a great way to view nature and to get exercise in the process.
If you’re an outdoors enthusiast looking for new places for you and your family to pedal, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Top 10 Series: Bike Trails," according to a press release.
This free program, which will be from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 1, is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin.
This program is open to all ages. People can register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177214
At the Sept. 1 program, Smith will talk about the length and difficulty of each trail that will be highlighted. He’ll also discuss problems cyclists may encounter on a trail and the essentials that need to be taken on any outdoor cycling trip.
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.