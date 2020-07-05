Missouri 4-H announced a plan to expand access to its programs and resources through an online learning platform
University of Missouri Extension announced its plan to expand access to Missouri 4-H programs and resources through a curriculum it plans to debut on the online learning platform, Canvas.
The new learning tool, 4-H Goes Online Canvas, will give Missouri 4-H'ers access to projects that include: Clover Kids, Shooting Sports, Engineering and Technology, Environmental Science and Natural Resources, Plant and Animal Science, Healthy Living, Leadership and Personal Development, Communication and Expressive Art.
Missouri 4-H clubs have already started a soft rollout this summer, allowing users to give feedback on how the service can be improved before launch.
“We are constantly striving to open our doors to more families, and these projects in Canvas offer families greater flexibility to participate,” said Sarah Morefield, Canvas project leader and a 4-H youth development specialist for University of Missouri Extension in Clay County.
Morefield said the Canvas courses will make 4-H Club more accessible to families with limited transportation options or with schedules that make it difficult for their kids to attend in-person meetings.
The 4-H Goes Online Canvas gives youth interested in projects unavailable through their local clubs an option to match up with instructors from across the state.
“We hope not only to reach new audiences but also improve the experience for the families we already serve,” Morefield said.
The research-based Canvas curriculum helps members learn through online videos, lesson plans, discussion boards with peers and videoconferences with lead instructors.
“We plan to put together project kits and USB drives that can be mailed to families without stable internet so that the time and effort being put into this online course will truly benefit all of our Missouri 4-H community,” she said.
The new Missouri 4-H Club program year runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021. Information about registration, the Canvas projects and more than 100 online and in-person 4-H Club programs will be available in the Missouri 4-H Clover Catalog and on the Missouri 4-H website starting Aug. 15.
Families can sign up online anytime during the program year. An annual $5 registration fee gives families access to all 4-H Club programming and projects within the 4-H Canvas course.
