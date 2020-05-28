Missouri conservation department will hold Free Fishing Days in June

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold Free Fishing Days on June 6 and 7.
In a press release, the MDC said all individuals will be allowed to fish at state fishing locations on these days without needing to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag. Free Fishing Days is an annual MDC event held during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.
Other fishing regulations still apply, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler can keep. Some city, county or private fishing areas may still require special apply.
The MDC reminded anglers in the release that fishing permits are required before and after the Free Fishing Days events, unless the angler is exempt by age or other factors.
More information on Missouri fishing regulations and other fishing information can be found at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/regulations/summary-missouri-fishing-regulations.
