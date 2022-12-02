great-horned-owl-05_crop.jpg

Great horned owl  

 Submitted Photo/MDC

The still silence of a wintery night is interrupted by the bold announcement of another’s presence. Echoing “hoots” fill the cool, crisp air announcing the company of a creature many know and admire. In the distance, a faint response. As time passes, both call and response creep closer until two shadowy figures appear on the limb of a tall, leafless tree.

The start of winter marks the beginning of courtship season for two of Missouri’s common species of owls – the great horned owl and the barred owl. For these birds, courtship rituals often involve call and response, singing duets, preening and offering meals to woo potential mates, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.