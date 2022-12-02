The still silence of a wintery night is interrupted by the bold announcement of another’s presence. Echoing “hoots” fill the cool, crisp air announcing the company of a creature many know and admire. In the distance, a faint response. As time passes, both call and response creep closer until two shadowy figures appear on the limb of a tall, leafless tree.
The start of winter marks the beginning of courtship season for two of Missouri’s common species of owls – the great horned owl and the barred owl. For these birds, courtship rituals often involve call and response, singing duets, preening and offering meals to woo potential mates, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Both species have bold and distinctive songs that can be heard near forests and in neighborhoods at dawn, dusk and during the night. Super-sensitive hearing is a secret weapon for owls when it comes to hunting prey and communicating with other owls over great distances to establish territory and find mates. Imitating owl calls and songs with enough practice may just warrant a response from one.
Both owls are common all over the state. The great horned owl is a large owl with wide-set ear tufts, a reddish, brown or gray face, and a white throat. The iris is yellow. The upper parts are mottled brown; the underparts are light with brown barring. After dark, the owl can be identified by its three-to-eight deep hoots grouped in a pattern such as “hoo h'HOO, HOO, HOO.”
The barred owl is the only large, brown-streaked, dark-eyed owl in Missouri (the barn owl is the only other large eastern owl with dark eyes). The MDC states that although this owl is not often seen, its classic series of hoots is commonly heard and easily identifiable: “hoo hoo hoohoo, hoo hoo hoohooahh,” also described as “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you all?” This owl occasionally flies during daylight, especially when disturbed.
