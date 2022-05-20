Missouri State Parks is participating in the Blue Star Museums program, which offers free tours to the nation's active-duty personnel and their families, according to a state press release.
The Blue Star Museums program is a collaborative effort of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the U.S. Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across the nation.
Anyone currently serving in the military and their families receive free tours at museums and historic sites that are participating in the Blue Star Museums program by showing their military ID. The 2022 program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21, and ends on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. For more information about participating locations, visit mostateparks.com/page/69416/blue-star-museums-program.
In addition to this program, the parks system also offers a military camping discount. Active-duty and veteran military members receive a $2 discount year round at state parks campgrounds. The military discount is given to retired, veteran and active-duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel, by showing a valid military ID.
For additional information about the military camping discount and 2022 camping rates, visit mostateparks.com/page/83631/missouri-state-parks-honors-veterans.
