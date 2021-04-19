To celebrate Earth Day 2021, Missouri State Parks is sponsoring a virtual art contest for youth in prekindergarten through grade 12. The theme of the contest is “Earth Day Art in Missouri State Parks."
Artwork can be any medium and must be submitted as a jpeg image. The deadline for submittal is Friday, April 30. The first 500 submittals will receive a Missouri State Parks nature journal. A grand prize “Director’s Choice” award will be given for the top artwork and will include a $50 gift card to Missouri State Parks. The first-, second- and third-place winners in each age category will receive a medal. Honorable mention recipients in each category will receive a certificate.
Winning artwork will be displayed on the Missouri State Parks Facebook and Flickr pages as well as displayed in the Missouri State Museum in the Capitol in June. For more information about the art contest or to submit a work of art, visit mostateparks.com/EarthDayArt.
