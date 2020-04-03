Missouri to waive sport fishing requirements for 2 weeks

The Missouri Department of Conservation decided to temporarily waive certain requirements for fishing while reminding people to follow public health recommendations during outdoor activities.
The MDC released a statement on Thursday, April 2, that said it will waive sport fishing and daily trout tag requirements through April 15 for any person who does not already have their fishing privileges suspended. The MDC also said spring turkey season will open this weekend as scheduled.
The statement also reminds people to follow the public health officials’ recommendations for minimizing the spread of COVID-19 when participating in outdoor activities.
The MDC specifically advises people to practice physical distancing, avoid overcrowding, wash your hands and follow other public health measures.
“The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley said in the statement. “Visiting conservation areas, hiking area trails, fishing, and other outdoor activities are great ways for people to connect with nature while still complying with all health and safety recommendations. Outdoor activities are also great way to get some much needed physical and mental health benefits during this stressful time.”
The statement listed actions people should take during outdoor activities.
• If you have been sick in the last two weeks, please stay home for your health and the safety of others.
• Travel in a small group of 10 people or fewer.
• If a conservation area looks crowded or an area parking lot is full, do not stop and find another less-crowded location.
• Keep a proper physical distance of at least six feet while visiting areas and especially on trails.
• Avoid popular spots where people congregate, such as scenic overlooks, fishing docks, etc.
• Pack water, soap and/or hand sanitizer.
The MDC said more information on best practices can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/
