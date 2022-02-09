Missouri State Parks will be launching an enhanced online reservation system at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
In order to complete the upgrade, Missouri State Parks will not be accepting new reservations, changes or cancellations from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 through 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. This includes online reservations at icampmo.com, phone reservations through the call center and reservations made at a state park or state historic site location. State parks and historic sites will be open under normal, off-season operations during this time.
The new reservation system will offer new features including:
• Interactive park maps and multiple photos to preview campsites.
• An easy-to-use search function, showing results up to 70 miles from your search area.
• The ability to reserve shelters and sign up for tours online.
Beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, making an advanced reservation for campsites and group tent areas will result in nonrefundable reservation fees. For reservations made with an arrival date beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, camping rates will increase $2 per night for basic and electric campsites and $3 per night for electric/water 50 amp and sewer/electric/water 50 amp campsites.
For questions related to these changes, email moparks@dnr.mo.gov or call (800) 334-6946. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.