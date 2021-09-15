LIBERTY — From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, naturalists and volunteers at Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. La Frenz Road, will be celebrating Monarch butterflies.
There will be chance to capture, tag and release Monarchs as part of the nationwide effort to monitor their populations.
Attendees can also make a butterfly craft. Nets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Social distancing will be required. To enter the building, masks are required.
Admission is $5 per person for nonmembers. Nature sanctuary members get in free.
