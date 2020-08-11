CLAY COUNTY — Smithville Lake sees thousands of Monarch butterflies during their migration in early fall. According to Jamie Picken of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the time of year these fluttering creatures migrate through the area can vary, but typically occurs August through mid-September.
To help the species, Picken said the Corps does a lot of area pollinator planting. Between the Corps of Engineers and Clay County Parks Department, Picken said there are a lot of native nectar plants and pollinators around the 7,200-acre lake surrounding Smithville.
“We’ve planted three different kinds of milkweed, also coneflowers and asters,” she added.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Monarchs eat milkweeds, which contain cardiac glycosides, to make them unpalatable and toxic to many predators.
Like bees, butterflies are plant pollinators, providing population control for a number of plant and insect species by eating them. They also serve as sustenance for other species. Because they are so sensitive to changes in their ecosystems, scientists use butterfly population and behavior shifts as metrics for changes and problems in local environments.
“Monarchs play an important role in all the ecosystems they pass through during migration,” the MDC website states. “Additionally, they developed as Mullerian mimics with the similar-looking viceroy butterfly, each mimicking the other’s warning coloration."
Monarchs contribute to local tourism and are popular with gardeners. Picken said there is a resource to learn about migration patterns produced by the University of Kansas called "Monarch Watch" at monarchwatch.org.
For more information about the Monarch migration at Smithville Lake, call 532-0174.
