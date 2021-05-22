LIBERTY — Liberty Parks & Recreation has again partnered with Serenity on the Square to offer another season of Moonlight Yoga at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road.
Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit for the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square.
This year's times and dates are: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26; Summer Solstice Sunrise Yoga, 5:45 a.m. Sunday, June 20; 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24; 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 23; 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22; and 8:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Attendees should bring a mat or blanket and meet in the grass near the trail by the horseshoe arena. Tax-deductible donations for the Liberty Dog Park will be accepted.
Moonlight Yoga has raised more than $4,000 to help purchase a dual water fountain for human and canine park visitors and other maintenance needs at the Stocksdale Park Dog Park.
