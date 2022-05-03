April showers bring May flowers and mosquitoes.
With mosquitoes come not just itchy bites, but the risk of diseases such as West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, Zika virus and yellow fever, among others, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist and entomologist Tamra Reall.
Prevention
The best way to avoid getting mosquito bites around your home and yard is to empty any standing water, especially after it rains or the sprinklers run, said Reall.
These puddles, even those as small as a tablespoon, are where mosquitoes lay their eggs and the larvae grow. Water can collect in flowerpots, tire swings, toys, trash, gutters, poorly drained soil and holes in trees.
Empty these containers and fix drainage problems, said the expert. Chlorinated and filtered swimming pools are not mosquito havens, but untreated pools are.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when working in the yard or heading out for family hikes, states a release about mosquito prevention tips from the University of Missouri Extension.
Wear a repellent, preferably one containing DEET, also states the release.
Adult mosquitoes like to rest on vegetation, so it is recommended to keep grass mowed to eliminate potential hiding places.
“Make sure door and window screens are in good condition. Use a fan to create a breeze. Mosquitoes are not strong fliers, so a light breeze can keep them away,” states the release.
Avoid spraying lawns and using foggers.
“Mosquitoes can develop resistance to sprays and quickly infest the area again. Foggers may be effective for only a few hours and contain pesticides that kill helpful insects, including pollinators and mosquito predators,” states the release.
Field tests show that bug zappers and ultrasonic pest eliminators are not effective ways to kill mosquitoes.
The Missouri Department of Conservation recommends using nontoxic mosquito dunks and pellets for areas with stagnant water. These are safe for animals, beneficial insects and the environment.
Treatment
If you get a mosquito bite, wash the affected area with soap and water.
To reduce swelling and itching, apply an ice pack for 10 minutes and reapply as needed, states a release. If possible, shower after coming back inside.
