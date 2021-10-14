University of Missouri Extension will offer a three-night webinar series, “Establishing and Maintaining Food Plots for Wildlife.”
The series, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to 28, is intended to help landowners design, establish and maintain food plots for deer, turkey and other wild game. Topics include planting and site selection, wildlife nutrition, landscape design for wildlife, maintenance and rotation of food plots and soils, according to a press release.
Speakers are Karlin Dawson, outreach specialist for the National Deer Association, MU Extension agronomist Gatlin Bunton and MU Extension natural resources specialist Sarah Havens.
Register at tinyurl.com/benknyrn. For more information, call (573) 458-6260.
For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended university-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.