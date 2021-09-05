The University of Missouri Extension will offer a three-week fall vegetable gardening webinar series on from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 9, 16 and 23.
Fall planting, sometimes called succession planting, takes advantage of garden plots after summer crops are harvested and removed. Falling temperatures on the horizon means a fall crop often ends up higher in quality and taste than produce grown in the spring and summer, according to a press release.
Sessions cover soil basics on Sept. 9 and digs into the basics of soil testing; on Sept. 16, attendees will learn about “lasagna gardening," which doesn’t require any digging or tilling and turns kitchen scraps, yard waste and newspapers into layers of rich soil; and extending the growing season with row covers, hotbeds and cold frames on Sept. 23.
Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-fall-gardening-webinar-series.
The course will be held virtually via Zoom. A Zoom link will be emailed to all registered participants the day ahead of each session. Registration is for all three sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.