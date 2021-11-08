University of Missouri Extension will host a free online workshop on lavender growing in Missouri.
The workshop, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, offers an overview of lavender production in Missouri, including soil and site preparation, cultivar selection, irrigation, pest control and how to harvest flowers.
This workshop offers information for both home growers and commercial producers.
Register at cvent.com/d/w8q7w8/4W. For more information, contact Kelly McGowan at mcgowank@missouri.edu or (417) 881-8909.
