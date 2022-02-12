Women in agriculture can improve their risk management skills and network with peers during Annie’s Project courses scheduled for spring 2022.
Hosted by University of Missouri Extension, the Annie’s Project courses feature 18 hours of risk management education. “The courses focus on how to manage five types of farm risk – production, market, financial, legal and human resources,” said MU Extension agricultural business specialist Karisha Devlin.
Two course formats will be available this spring: online and hybrid. Online courses meet weekly for 2.5-hour interactive sessions and include self-paced activities and videos. The hybrid course option combines virtual and in-person learning.
The Annie’s Project hybrid course begins March 1 and is designed for women with day-to-day farm management roles. Weekly online classes are 6-8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. Register by Feb. 25. For more information, contact Tracie Moore at mooretra@missouri.edu.
The Annie’s Project online course, March 7-April 11, brings together women who are involved with or interested in crop and livestock production. Classes are 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. Register by March 4 at muext.us/AnniesOnlineSpring22. For more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.
The Annie’s Project for Nonfarming Landowners online course is tailored to women who own land but don’t have a day-to-day role in production agriculture. Participants meet 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom from April 7 to May 12. Register by April 1 at muext.us/AnniesLandSpring22. For more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.
