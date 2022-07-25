The hummingbird moth is the Superman of the summer flower garden, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist and entomologist Tamra Reall, in a press release.
National Moth Week is July 23 to 31.
This supersized hoverer is a fascinating and perplexing pollinator, Reall said. With a span of 2-6 inches, the moth looks like a miniature hummingbird. Its wings beat rapidly as it hovers over blooms, using its long proboscis to suck nectar from favorite flowers, including hosta blooms, bee balm, phlox, lantana, dwarf bush honeysuckle, snowberry, orange hawkweed, thistles, lilac and Canada violet.
When not in use, the proboscis tube coils against the underside of the moth’s head. When in use, it unfurls like a party noisemaker, said Reall. It also emits a gentle hum like a hummingbird as the moths flit from flower to flower.
These stout-bodied marvels fly mostly during the day, and feed in the day and evening hours in the eastern half of the United States.
Hummingbird moth is a nickname used for several different species of sphinx moths, including hawk moths, hummingbird clearwing moth, the common clearwing moth, white-lined sphinx moth and the titan sphinx.
"The adults of the tobacco and tomato hornworms are also sphinx moths and are quite spectacular,” said Reall. “Although their caterpillars can do some damage in the home garden and must sometimes be removed.”
The moths do not damage plants and require no treatment, said Reall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.