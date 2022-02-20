A virtual art class organized by the Missouri Department of Conservation, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, will be a look at showcasing Missouri’s state symbols. The series begins as participants paint the Eastern Bluebird, Missouri‘s state bird.
Volunteer Gala Keller will offer step-by-step painting instructions. Plus learn some fun facts about this icon of our state! Small canvases and simple techniques are used so no painting experience necessary.
This 9-minute program is suitable for adults and youth, ages 6 and older. After registering, a program link and a suggested list of supplies will be emailed out.
Registration is required by Tuesday, March 1 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182444. Only one registration needed per screen for multiple participants at the same location.
