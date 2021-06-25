Nature programs at Smithville Lake this weekend

SMITHVILLE — Clay County naturalists will be conducting live presentations Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26, at Smithville Lake.
“We will be presenting on amphibians this week. Amphibians, as you can imagine, are sensitive to a lot of changes in our environment. These animals can tell us about the health of our local lakes and ponds,” states a release.
All programs will start at 7 p.m., weather permitting.
“We will be handing out silver maple saplings this weekend at the programs for you to take home and plant. Hope to see all of you there,” states a county parks release about the programs.
Friday’s program is in the Camp Branch area of the lake. Saturday’s night event is in the Crow’s Creek area. For more information, call 407-3400.
