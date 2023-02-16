The Liberty City Council established the Neighborhood Enhancement Grant Program to help residents reinvest in their own neighborhoods and in the community. This matching program allows residents to identify priorities for their neighborhood and to undertake the enhancement project together.
LIBERTY — The Liberty Preservation Development Commission is accepting applications for Neighborhood Enhancement Grants. In 2022, the commission awarded Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. a grant for replacing damaged historic district signs, according to the city of Liberty.
In 2021, the commission awarded neighborhood grants to the Westwoods Home Owners Association for street trees and to the South Valley Estates HOA for Neighborhood Watch signs.
