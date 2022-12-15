stock_gardening

The MU Extension will offer online master gardener classes.

Gardening is an activity with many rewards, said David Trinklein, state horticulture specialist for University of Missouri Extension, according to a press release.

“One of them is the satisfaction of sharing your plant knowledge with others. The Master Gardener program was initiated to do just that,” Trinklein said. Its motto, “helping others learn to grow,” emphasizes service to others as the program’s main objective, he said.

