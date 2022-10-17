Ounce of prevention in fall best medicine for garden success in spring

University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein says gardeners should mulch tender perennials including roses after several hard freezes as mulch provides protection from winter weather.

Ben Franklin’s adage of “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” could be gardeners’ theme song for November.

Gardeners should close the curtain on this season and begin looking forward to the next, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein. Next year’s success is influenced greatly by this fall’s cleanup.

