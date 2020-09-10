Palmer Classic coming Sept. 12

SMITHVILLE — The 9th Annual Daniel Alan Palmer Memorial Classic hosted by the Smithville Bassmasters starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The open buddy bass tournament benefits U.S. veterans and Fishing for Freedom, helping returning veterans to enjoy the outdoors, according to a press release.
There will be social distancing and other health guidelines in place. Face coverings will be required when around other anglers.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
For costs and registration information, visit smithvillebassmasters.com/open-tournaments.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.