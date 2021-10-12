SMITHVILLE — Every Wednesday morning from April through September, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville hosts a group of women golfers who love a good time and an enjoyable round of golf, according to the group.
The Paradise Pointe Ladies Golf Association has one main rule: “Have a good time!”
According to the group, each woman takes time from her busy schedule to join women of varying golfing abilities on one of the two, 18-hole courses for league play.
Members enjoy friendships developed over years, while others join as a way to make new friends in an atmosphere of fun and camaraderie.
"Eddie Hall, general manager, and the professional staff at Paradise Pointe, ensure the golf experience is top notch for each participant, no matter their level of ability," states a release. "USGA rules of golf govern play, along with local rules that keep the league play as fun and stress free as possible."
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, participants marked the end-of-year awards banquet, following a nine-hole “fun play."
Everyone celebrated the 2020 hole-in-one by new member Sue Wilson as well as birdies, chip-ins and eagles made throughout the 2020-21 season.
Next year's league starts again in April 2022. For more information, email bg_lins@msn.com.
