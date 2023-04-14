Plant peas early for most pleasing flavor

Snap peas and snow peas represent varieties whose entire pod can be consumed when harvested at an early stage of maturity. They are popular vegetables added to a variety of Asian dishes including this tofu and vegetable dish.

 Metro Creative

Few things match the culinary delight of fresh peas from the family garden, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein. Peas are tastiest immediately after being picked, before too much of the sugar converts to starch.

For the same reason, peas that mature in cool weather are tastier than those harvested after temperatures rise. Therefore, this cool-season vegetable needs to be planted early, said Trinklein in a press release. 

