Poppy: Flower honors fallen warriors
“In Flanders fields the poppies blow / Between the crosses, row on row .... ” So begins “In Flanders Fields,” written in 1915 by John McCrae, a Canadian poet and military physician.

“The hauntingly eloquent words of McCrae helped to immortalize poppy as one of the most recognized symbols honoring soldiers who died in combat,” said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein, in a press release.

